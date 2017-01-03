Uganda: Medical Council Sets New Doct...

Uganda: Medical Council Sets New Doctors' Consultation Fees

1 hr ago

The Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council, the body that regulates medical practice, has come up with guidelines on consultation fees to be paid by patients when they visit health facilities. Dr Katumba Sentongo, the Council registrar, said the guidelines were prompted by the increasing cases of patients being detained in hospitals or being denied services because they are unable to pay their medical bills.

Chicago, IL

