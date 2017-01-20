Uganda: Mbale Taxi Drivers Strike Ove...

Uganda: Mbale Taxi Drivers Strike Over Tenders

The drivers under their umbrella body Mbale Taxi Drivers' Conductors' and Owners' Association were protesting the manner in which the tender to manage Mbale Main Taxi Park was awarded. The municipal council headed by the town clerk, Mr Edward Lwanga, awarded the tender to Bugisu Taxi Operators and Owners' SACCO but the traders argue the tender was awarded without following the right procedure.

Chicago, IL

