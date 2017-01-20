Uganda: Mbale Taxi Drivers Strike Over Tenders
The drivers under their umbrella body Mbale Taxi Drivers' Conductors' and Owners' Association were protesting the manner in which the tender to manage Mbale Main Taxi Park was awarded. The municipal council headed by the town clerk, Mr Edward Lwanga, awarded the tender to Bugisu Taxi Operators and Owners' SACCO but the traders argue the tender was awarded without following the right procedure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC