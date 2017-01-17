Uganda: Manufacturers Boost Output to...

Uganda: Manufacturers Boost Output to Tap Local Content Benefits

Manufacturers of construction materials have pledged to step up their production so as to benefit from the ongoing infrastructural projects in the country. Speaking to journalists during a round table discussion at their head offices in Lubowa, Mr Oliver Lalani, the executive director Roofings Limited, said with the help of government, the appetite to consume locally produced goods has increased.

Chicago, IL

