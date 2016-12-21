Uganda: Makerere Finally Re-Opens, Wa...

Uganda: Makerere Finally Re-Opens, Warns Students Against Fees Strike

As Makerere University re-opens today following a two-month closure, the administration has warned students against protesting the tuition fee deadline directing all students to pay up in two weeks or miss out on sitting their end of first semester exams. While commenting on the re-opening of the university and last week's students threat to protest over the new tuition policy, Prof Ddumba Ssentamu, the university vice chancellor, said the new policy is a government document whose formulation was overseen by the Prime Minister after consulting several stakeholders and whoever goes against it will face serious consequences.

