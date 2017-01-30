Uganda: Lesson From Lutwa for Kasese Leaders

Following the ouster of Apollo Milton Obote in July 1985, the Gen Tito Okello Lutwa led military junta engaged Kaguta Museveni's National Resistance Army rebels in peace talks in a bid to lure them into joining the junta government. However, the talks were characterised by mistrust and dragged on for four months and, more often, it seemed agreement was out of reach.

