Uganda: Kasese Killings - ICC, Museve...

Uganda: Kasese Killings - ICC, Museveni in Showdown?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Uganda's frosty relations with the International Criminal Court could take a turn for the worse after The Hague court said it would consider a petition by five legislators to open crimes against humanity investigations against the government following the attack in November on the Rwenzururu kingdom palace in Kasese, west of the country. ICC confirmed last week that it had entered the communication in its to-do-list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,483 • Total comments across all topics: 277,743,363

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC