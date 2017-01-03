Uganda: Kasese Killings - ICC, Museveni in Showdown?
Uganda's frosty relations with the International Criminal Court could take a turn for the worse after The Hague court said it would consider a petition by five legislators to open crimes against humanity investigations against the government following the attack in November on the Rwenzururu kingdom palace in Kasese, west of the country. ICC confirmed last week that it had entered the communication in its to-do-list.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
