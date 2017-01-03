Uganda: Judiciary Blamed Over Chief Magistrate's Death
A city hospital, Case Medical Centre has denied allegations of ever causing the death of Francis Kobusheshe, the former Chief Magistrate of Kiboga and Hoima Districts in December 2015. In its defence filed before the High Court in Kampala, the hospital said Kobusheshe died due to delayed access to medical care.
