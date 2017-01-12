Uganda: Judge Declines to Transfer King Mumbere's Bail Hearing
Jinja High Court judge Eva Luswata has dismissed an application by the state to have Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere's bail hearing transferred to International Crimes Division of the High Court. In her Thursday morning ruling, justice Luswata agreed with the submissions of king Mumbere's defence lawyers led by Caleb Alaka that the king is not bound by the rules of International Crimes Division of the High Court and can have his application heard before her court because the case is still at its early stages.
