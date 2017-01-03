Uganda: How Govt Cleared Shs6 Billion Payout to Officials in Oil Tax Deal
President Museveni and Cabinet sanctioned the Shs6b payout as "a reward" to officials in various ministries and agencies who handled the case between Uganda Revenue Authority and the UK-based oil company Heritage, according to both official and unofficial accounts. The money was shared among 42 officials who were subdivided into three categories - core, noncore and support staff, people familiar with the matter said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC