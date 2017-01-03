Uganda: How Govt Cleared Shs6 Billion Payout to Officials in Oil Tax Deal

President Museveni and Cabinet sanctioned the Shs6b payout as "a reward" to officials in various ministries and agencies who handled the case between Uganda Revenue Authority and the UK-based oil company Heritage, according to both official and unofficial accounts. The money was shared among 42 officials who were subdivided into three categories - core, noncore and support staff, people familiar with the matter said.

