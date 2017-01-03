Uganda: Gulu Runs Out of Drugs for Red Eyes
Gulu District is facing an acute shortage of drugs meant for treating patients suffering from conjunctivitis also known as red eyes, a situation likely to pose hurdles in combating spread of the highly transmissible eye disease. This after the Ministry of Health confirmed an outbreak of the disease in the district, specifically in Gulu Main Prison, Pece Prison, Gulu Remand Home and Gulu Main Police Station.
