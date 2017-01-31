Uganda: Govt to Spend Billions of Shillings On Cars
The details of the vehicles to be bought per each government sector and the reasons for the purchase are contained in the national budget framework paper for Financial Year 2017/18--a Ministry of Finance document--that contains information on budget estimates for the different ministries. According to the estimates, the accountability sector will be the biggest spender on vehicles with a budget of Shs15 billion followed by security/defence with a budget of Shs13.8 billion.
