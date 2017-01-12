Uganda frees on bail traditional leader whose guards clashed with troops

KAMPALA: A Ugandan court on Friday released on bail a traditional leader who was arrested and charged with treason and murder after security forces clashed with his guards in November, leaving scores dead, a judiciary spokesman said. More than 60 people were killed after security forces stormed the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere, tribal leader of the Bakonzo people of Uganda's Rwenzori region, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo .

