Uganda frees on bail traditional leader whose guards clashed with troops
KAMPALA: A Ugandan court on Friday released on bail a traditional leader who was arrested and charged with treason and murder after security forces clashed with his guards in November, leaving scores dead, a judiciary spokesman said. More than 60 people were killed after security forces stormed the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere, tribal leader of the Bakonzo people of Uganda's Rwenzori region, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Thu
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC