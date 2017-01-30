Uganda: Five Arrested Over Museveni's Son Presidential Posters

Five youth are being held at Kampala Central Police Station for printing posters that depict President Museveni's son, Maj Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as 2021 presidential candidate. Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Emilian Kayima said the five youth were arrested on Monday morning in possession of posters and press releases explaining how Maj Gen Muhoozi is the eligible presidential candidate in 2021 .

