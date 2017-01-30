Uganda: First Lady and Education Minister Warns Students Against Strikes
The Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, has said the culture of inciting students to strike is costing graduates better employment opportunities. In a speech read for her by the State minister for Higher Education, Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo at Mbarara University of Science and Technology during the 23rd graduation ceremony at the weekend, Ms Museveni said strikes have created a bad reputation on some education institutions and their products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC