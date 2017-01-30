Uganda: First Lady and Education Mini...

Uganda: First Lady and Education Minister Warns Students Against Strikes

The Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, has said the culture of inciting students to strike is costing graduates better employment opportunities. In a speech read for her by the State minister for Higher Education, Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo at Mbarara University of Science and Technology during the 23rd graduation ceremony at the weekend, Ms Museveni said strikes have created a bad reputation on some education institutions and their products.

