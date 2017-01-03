Uganda: Experts Predict Tough Times A...

Uganda: Experts Predict Tough Times Ahead for Economy in 2017

Experts think that the reduction in the Central Bank Rate by the Central Bank to 12 per cent from its high level of 17 per cent will be a big factor in shaping up the economy in the New Year. Private Sector Foundation Uganda's executive director, Mr Gideon Badagawa, in his lenses on what will shape the economy in 2017, says: "The new year should start with commitment from government and the private sector to usher this economy into middle income status by 2020."

Chicago, IL

