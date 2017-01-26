Uganda: DFCU Takes Over Crane Bank

Uganda: DFCU Takes Over Crane Bank

In exercise of its powers as receiver, under Sec 95 of FIA, Bank of Uganda has transferred the liabilities of Crane to DFCU Bank. Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Mutebile said on Friday the central bank has also conveyed Crane Bank's assets to DFCU bank.

