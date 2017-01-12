Uganda detects bird flu in wild, dome...

Uganda detects bird flu in wild, domestic birds

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Uganda's ministry for agriculture said on Sunday it had detected bird flu in two locations, one affecting wild birds and another hitting domestic birds, but it did not say whether it was a strain that has spread across Europe and the Middle East. The H5N8 strain, which is deadly for poultry but has not been found in humans, has spread in Europe and the Middle East since late last year, leading to the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of farmed birds and the confinement of flocks indoors.

