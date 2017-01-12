Uganda detects bird flu among migrato...

Uganda detects bird flu among migratory birds

21 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Uganda announced on Sunday it had detected bird flu among migratory birds, without specifying whether it was the particularly virulent H5 strain detected this season in countries worldwide. Ducks are unloaded at a farm in southwest France on Jan 6 ahead of their slaughter, part of a mass bird cull to stem the spread of bird flu.

