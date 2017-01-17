Uganda detains more than 100 former M23 rebels traveling to Congo
Ugandan security forces have detained more than 100 former M23 rebels trying to get into neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, the government said on Thursday. "The Uganda Security intercepted four vehicles at Mbarara that were carrying 101 former M23 combatants who were traveling on their way to Democratic Republic of Congo," spokesman Ofwono Opondo said in a statement, referring to a town in west Uganda.
