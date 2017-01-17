Uganda: Civil Society Calls for Increased Govt Funding to Fight Drought

As the dry spell hits the county hard, activists under their umbrella body Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group , have called upon government to allocate a specialised budget to rejuvenate irrigation valley dams and national food stores. While speaking to the media in Kampala last week, Ms Agnes Kirabo, the executive director Food Rights Alliance, punched holes in the 2017/18 National Budget Frame Work Paper, saying it does not provide immediate solutions to the dry spell and famine that are likely to claim lives since acres of crops have dried up at infancy stages.

