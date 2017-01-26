Uganda: At Least 70 Houses Torched in Clan Revenge Attacks

At least 70 huts are reported to have been torched and hundreds of people displaced following a clan revenge attack in Koch Goma sub county, Nwoya District last evening. The revenge attack follows the release of one, David Livingstone Lakony who was arrested early this month in connection to the death of five family members who were burnt to death in Kal A village in Koch Goma Sub County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.