Uganda: Army Investigates Rebel Recru...

Uganda: Army Investigates Rebel Recruitment, Warns Youths

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF Armoured Brigade headquarters at Kassajjagirwa barracks in Masaka District have issued stern warnings to the youth against falling victim to illegal recruitment activities. Brigadier Joseph Ssemwanga, the Brigade commander on Saturday revealed that they are currently investigating suspected rebel recruitment activities targeting mainly youth in greater Masaka sub region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,016 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,851

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC