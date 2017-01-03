Uganda: Army Investigates Rebel Recruitment, Warns Youths
The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF Armoured Brigade headquarters at Kassajjagirwa barracks in Masaka District have issued stern warnings to the youth against falling victim to illegal recruitment activities. Brigadier Joseph Ssemwanga, the Brigade commander on Saturday revealed that they are currently investigating suspected rebel recruitment activities targeting mainly youth in greater Masaka sub region.
