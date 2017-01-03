Uganda: Another King Mumbere's Royal Guard Dies in Prison

One of the 152 Rwenzururu Royal Guards who were arrested during the Kasese clashes has died after suffering from cerebral malaria and Meningitis, Daily Monitor has learnt. Uganda Prison spokesperson, Mr Frank Baine confirmed the development this morning saying Yosam Bagheni, 65-year-old resident of Kyabalongira village, Kyabalongira Sub county in Kasese District was sick for about a week before he died at Jinja Region Referral Hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

