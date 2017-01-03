Uganda: Another King Mumbere's Royal ...

Uganda: Another King Mumbere's Royal Guard Dies in Prison

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: AllAfrica.com

One of the 152 Rwenzururu Royal Guards who were arrested during the Kasese clashes has died after suffering from cerebral malaria and Meningitis, Daily Monitor has learnt. Uganda Prison spokesperson, Mr Frank Baine confirmed the development this morning saying Yosam Bagheni, 65-year-old resident of Kyabalongira village, Kyabalongira Sub county in Kasese District was sick for about a week before he died at Jinja Region Referral Hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,634 • Total comments across all topics: 277,702,588

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC