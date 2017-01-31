Uganda: AfDB Promises to Bring Down E...

Uganda: AfDB Promises to Bring Down Electricity Prices

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The African Development Bank has assured President Yoweri Museveni that they are planning several interventions that will bring down the electricity tariffs in Uganda. AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina gave the assurances after Museveni expressed concern over the high cost of electricity, which he says is not coming down until an AfDB bank loan to support infrastructure development of the sector is fully paid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,453 • Total comments across all topics: 278,438,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC