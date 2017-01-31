Uganda: AfDB Promises to Bring Down Electricity Prices
The African Development Bank has assured President Yoweri Museveni that they are planning several interventions that will bring down the electricity tariffs in Uganda. AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina gave the assurances after Museveni expressed concern over the high cost of electricity, which he says is not coming down until an AfDB bank loan to support infrastructure development of the sector is fully paid.
