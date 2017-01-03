Uganda: Activists Criticise Government Over Shs6b Oil Cash Bonanza

A section of Civil Society actors have voiced their displeasure at the decision by President Museveni to pay out part of the Shs6 billion oil tax money to selected government officials in "recognition of their efforts" to recover Capital Gains Tax. Mr Julius Mishambi, the director of programmes at the Uganda Debt Network, says the move by the government to go behind citizens and reward a group of individuals is a sign of disrespect to the millions of Ugandan taxpayers.

