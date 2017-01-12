Uganda: 8 Guns Lost During Kasese Clashes Recovered
Police and the army have so far recovered eight guns that were reportedly stolen from police officers during clashes since 2014 in Kasese District. Following the clashes in Rwenzori sub-region, security forces launched a massive hunt in which three guns have been recovered.
