Uganda: 30 Rewarded for Contribution to Kampala-Entebbe Expressway

The Kampala-Entebbe Expressway project has recognised and awarded up to 30 Ugandan employees working with the project, for their outstanding contribution to the implementation of the new 51.4 kilometre road. The employees were recognised during the company's Excellent Employee Awards held at the annual meeting of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway Project at the CCCC Uganda head office in Kitende, Wakiso district recently.

