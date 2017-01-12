Uganda: 30 Feared Dead in Mukono Collapsed Building
At least 30 people are feared dead after a more than 10-feet foundation for a commercial building they were digging, caved in and buried them. The building reportedly belongs to businessman Muzzanganda Mukiibi, who owns several commercial buildings in Kampala, Mukono, Seeta, Bweyogerere among other towns.
