Uganda: 2016 Saw Mbabazi Defeated, Be...

Uganda: 2016 Saw Mbabazi Defeated, Besigye Charged and Kayihura in Court

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Early in the year, former prime minister Amama Mbabazi, who lost to incumbent President Museveni in the February 18, 2016, elections, made a last-minute dash to the Supreme Court to file a petition challenging the outcome of the elections. But in their verdict, all the nine justices of the final court in the land, including Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, on March 31, 2016, unanimously held that although there was non-compliance by the Electoral Commission in conducting the same presidential elections, the same non-compliance did not substantially affect the final results to warrant nullification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,687 • Total comments across all topics: 277,525,751

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC