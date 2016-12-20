Uganda: 2016 Saw Mbabazi Defeated, Besigye Charged and Kayihura in Court

Early in the year, former prime minister Amama Mbabazi, who lost to incumbent President Museveni in the February 18, 2016, elections, made a last-minute dash to the Supreme Court to file a petition challenging the outcome of the elections. But in their verdict, all the nine justices of the final court in the land, including Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, on March 31, 2016, unanimously held that although there was non-compliance by the Electoral Commission in conducting the same presidential elections, the same non-compliance did not substantially affect the final results to warrant nullification.

