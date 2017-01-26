Two dead, one injured in Jinja -Iganga road accident

The O/C traffic Jinja Central Police Station, Mr Francis Onen said two bodies of the deceased were recovered from a muddy swamp where the trailer's head rested on them Residents gathered at the accident scene along Jinja-Iganga highway in Bubembe Town Council where a trailer veered off the road and knocked two people dead on Sunday, January 29, 2017. PHOTO BY DENIS EDEMA Bugembe Town Councilor representing Ward 1, Mr Michael Kisame urged Uganda National Roads Authority to put humps between Kampala University- Jinja Campus, Katente and Wanyama stages, stressing that the area has become a killer zone with people losing their lives in motor accidents every week.

