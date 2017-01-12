'Stupid' court order: Kadaga writes t...

'Stupid' court order: Kadaga writes to Museveni

Mr Kavuma's order blocking Parliament from debating the matter was issued a day after an application was filed in the Constitutional Court by a senior lawyer at the Electoral Commission The speaker's letter comes after her decision to adjourn the House indefinitely on Tuesday following an order by Deputy Chief Justice Stephen Kavuma blocking the legislature from debating the Shs6b bonus that was paid to 42 public officials who took part in the legal battles that won Uganda a total of $700b against oil companies. Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has written to President Museveni asking him to investigate what she calls calculated attempts to suffocate the workings of the legislature by some by civil servants.

