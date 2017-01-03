Sex education: The puzzle giving pare...

Sex education: The puzzle giving parents endless thoughts

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

When is the right time to talk to your child about sex? Should school-going children be taught sex education? At what age is a child mentally ready to be subjected to sex education? And how far should it go? When this newspaper in June broke a story that sex was being taught to children in schools, President Museveni and Church of Uganda Archbishop Stanley Ntagali sternly responded. Speaking at the national celebrations to mark the International Women's Day in Nebbi, West Nile in June, the President warned that while the motive of "foreign NGO messages on sex education" may be good, they must not encourage promiscuity and turn classrooms into bedrooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,657 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,316

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC