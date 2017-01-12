Re-arrested Gulu suspects held in Nal...

Re-arrested Gulu suspects held in Nalufenya, Kireka

The suspects who include Dan Oola Odiya, the Uganda People's Congress national deputy mobiliser are detained Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja and Special Investigations Unit in Kireka according to their lawyer Nicholas Opiyo. Mr Opiyo, in a statement said Mr Odiya had been transferred to Nalufenya on Thursday night while his two co-accused Mr Kenneth Otto and Mr Sam Ojok Obama, remain detained at SIU, Kireka.

