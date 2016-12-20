Rallydriverspetition9 670x305

9 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Rally drivers have petitioned the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda demanding that the executive committee addresses the 24 grievances raised in their petition before the 2017 season starts. The 2017 season starts on January 27 with the Mbarara rally.

