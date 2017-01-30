Rally driver Lwakataka arrested with ...

Rally driver Lwakataka arrested with immature fish

Rally driver Ponsiano Lwakataka was last Friday arrested again when he was allegedly intercepted with immature fish in Mbarara District en route to DR Congo. The Uganda Revenue Authority said its revenue enforcement officers and police arrested Mr Lwakataka and his crew after a long chase.

