Police re-arrests UPC's Odiya after D...

Police re-arrests UPC's Odiya after DPP clears him of treaon

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Director of Public Prosecution on Thursday dropped charges against Dan Odiya, the Uganda People's Congress national deputy mobiliser and two others who had earlier been charged with treason Dan Oola Odiya in blue shirt smiling at the Gulu grade one magistrate court last year. Photo by JULIUS OCUNGI The accused were remanded in June last year at Gulu Central Prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) 10 hr Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,866 • Total comments across all topics: 277,851,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC