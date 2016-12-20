Police blame mosque raid on fake inte...

Police blame mosque raid on fake intelligence, release suspects

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Police said some residents had informed them that some people of Asian origin were involved in suspicious activities which prompted the Force to move in on the mosque and arrest Muslims Acting on the false alarm, police's Flying Squad Unit swung into action and sealed off the mosque on Thursday from 8:30pm untill Friday 11am when overt and covert security operatives left. Sheikh Miladu Kaluuma, a member of Nakasero mosque executive and Mr Siraje Kifamba, the acting Nakasero mosque spokesperson, condemned the raid on the two mosques.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,567 • Total comments across all topics: 277,517,373

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC