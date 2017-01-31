Netball 670x305
Netball delegates countrywide have opted to give the Uganda Netball Federation outgoing committee under Suzan Anek seven more months in office to prepape the national team for two major international events. The local federation was initially slated to go to the polls on February 25 but the decision to reinstate the serving committee until August was passed at the annual general assembly in Kampala.
