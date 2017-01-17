Nelson Mandela's daughter to launch multi-million technology centre in Uganda

Zindziswa Mandela, the youngest daughter of Nelson Mandela shows him a letter at his home. Ms Zindziswa will be a guest at the launch of the Technology Innovation Center in Masese, Walukuba Division in Jinja District on January 28. She will on Friday, meet with Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, and address the Parliamentary Forum for Children at Parliament, and later address the Uganda Youth Network at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.