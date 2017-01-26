Museveni's remarks on serving Ugandan...

Museveni's remarks on serving Ugandans violates constitution, says Mao

President Museveni has come under fire for saying he is not anyone's servant despite holding the office of the President of Uganda. Democratic Party president and lawyer, Norbert Mao said last evening that as long as Mr Museveni is still president, he will continue being a servant of Ugandans.

