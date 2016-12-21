MP Kato Lubwama's election formally c...

MP Kato Lubwama's election formally challenged in court

Monday

The election of Rubaga South Member of Parliament Paul Kato Lubwama has been formally challenged before court for lack of requisite academic qualifications. The MP was sued before the High Court in Kampala by one of his constituency voters, Mr Habib Buwembo, an FDC secretary general for Rubaga South Constituency.

Chicago, IL

