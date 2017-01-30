Masindi to host NRM Liberation Day celebrations
Asked why Masindi was chosen to host the celebrations, the government spokesperson, Mr Ofwono Opondo, said it is the government's principal to rotate national celebrations in each region so as to give people in each region a feel of such occasions Asked if the Opposition leaders have been invited, Mr Opondo said it is standard procedure that all Opposition leaders are invited at such celebrations. MASINDI.
