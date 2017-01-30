Masindi to host NRM Liberation Day ce...

Masindi to host NRM Liberation Day celebrations

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Asked why Masindi was chosen to host the celebrations, the government spokesperson, Mr Ofwono Opondo, said it is the government's principal to rotate national celebrations in each region so as to give people in each region a feel of such occasions Asked if the Opposition leaders have been invited, Mr Opondo said it is standard procedure that all Opposition leaders are invited at such celebrations. MASINDI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,119 • Total comments across all topics: 278,232,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC