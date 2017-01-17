Mandela's daughter to visit Uganda
South Africa's Ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela will visit Uganda next week and is expected to lay a foundation stone where a youth Technology Innovation Centre is going to be built in Jinja district. Zindzi Mandela is the youngest of Nelson and Winnie Mandela's two daughters and was active in South Africa's anti-apartheid movement.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
