M23 men back at Bihanga barracks, army say
Kampala- A group of men who authorities say are former fighters of the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo, are being held at the army's Bihanga Military Training School in Ibanda District, the same facility from which they are said to have escaped last week. Capt Arthur King Timbaganya, the spokesperson of for the army's 2nd Division, told this newspaper on Friday that security officials had intercepted the former rebels travelling in four omnibus vehicles as they attempted to escape from the country.
