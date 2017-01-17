Let Parliament do its oversight work

Parliament, which had been suspended indefinitely by the Speaker over a week ago until the interim court order stopping the MPs' inquiry into the money has been waived, has now resumed business While meeting the National Resistance Movement Caucus Members of Parliament on Tuesday, President Museveni defended payment of the controversial Shs6b bonus to 42 government officials for their role in the oil tax dispute which Uganda won in a London arbitration court. He said he authorised the payment.

