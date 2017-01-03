Let dialogue work for all Ugandans

Let dialogue work for all Ugandans

The former presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye, has spelled out five conditions that he said are essential for his participation in a dialogue on the country's governance and future. Speaking in generic terms, Dr Besigye on Monday said such talks, if they are to happen, should be formally structured; with a clear agenda and mechanism to guarantee implementation of outcomes; be mediated by a mutually agreed/respected facilitator; and, with parties treated as equals.

Chicago, IL

