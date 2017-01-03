Let dialogue work for all Ugandans

The former presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye, has spelled out five conditions that he said are essential for his participation in a dialogue on the country's governance and future. Speaking in generic terms, Dr Besigye on Monday said such talks, if they are to happen, should be formally structured; with a clear agenda and mechanism to guarantee implementation of outcomes; be mediated by a mutually agreed/respected facilitator; and, with parties treated as equals.

