Lagarde boss "impressed" by Uganda's ...

Lagarde boss "impressed" by Uganda's economic progress

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Mr Museveni described the IMF-Uganda relations as "wonderful" especially on helping with the liberalisation of the economy in the 1990's. International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde talks to Finance minister Matia Kasaija at Entebbe International Airport after her arrival in Uganda last Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,351 • Total comments across all topics: 278,414,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC