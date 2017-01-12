King Mumbere faces fresh terrorism charges
Linked. Police say the Rwenzururu king allegedly committed before the offences before the bloody clashes at his palace in November last year The State minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Mr Christopher Mbalibula Kibanzanga holds hands with his brother, the Rwenzururu King, Charles Wesley Mumbere as they leave the court room shortly after Jinja High Court granted him bail on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC