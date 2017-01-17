Japanese government to support irrigation in Uganda
While commissioning piped water system at Mushumba Primary School in Ryeru Sub-county last week, Mr Kameda said the Japanese government will encourage people to adopt irrigation as way of improving agriculture The Japanese Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Kazuaki Kameda, commissions piped water system in Mushumba Ryeru Sub-county in Rubirizi District last week. PHOTO BY FELIX AINEBYOONA Mr Twesigye said the government in partnership with the French government, has already agreed to extend electricity to the district to pump water in Ryeru Sub-county from Lake Kako to the neighbouring communities to support farmers undertake irrigation to boost agriculture in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC