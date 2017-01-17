Japanese government to support irriga...

Japanese government to support irrigation in Uganda

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

While commissioning piped water system at Mushumba Primary School in Ryeru Sub-county last week, Mr Kameda said the Japanese government will encourage people to adopt irrigation as way of improving agriculture The Japanese Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Kazuaki Kameda, commissions piped water system in Mushumba Ryeru Sub-county in Rubirizi District last week. PHOTO BY FELIX AINEBYOONA Mr Twesigye said the government in partnership with the French government, has already agreed to extend electricity to the district to pump water in Ryeru Sub-county from Lake Kako to the neighbouring communities to support farmers undertake irrigation to boost agriculture in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,851 • Total comments across all topics: 278,163,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC