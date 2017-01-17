Japan gives Shs1b for schools, hospitals

Japan gives Shs1b for schools, hospitals

The Japanese government has committed Shs1.3b in grants for school and hospital infrastructure projects under their flagship programme the Grassroots Human Security Projects in five upcountry Granted. Japanese ambassador Kazuaki Kameda and Mr Kereson Katongole, the head teacher of St Agatha Girls' Secondary School, shake hands after signing a grant for grassroots human security projects at the Japanese Embassy in Kampala yesterday.

